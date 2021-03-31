Babil Khan Dedicates 'Bad Poetry' For Mother Sutapa Sikdar, Latter Calls It 'awesome'

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share the little notes and some 'bad poetry' that her son Babil left for her around the house. "Love you babiluuu....," she began her caption with.

"Scared of covid yet bound by love when you drive nonstop from Jaipur to Mumbai in sixteen hours. Yes my driver could have been a formula 1aspirant. Rushing to crash you enter the room and tears flow. Let's celebrate sons too and expect surprise. God in small details. Bad poetry was awesome!," Sutapa wrote as she celebrates 'sons like daughters'

The first note shared by Babil read, "I have to figure out how to fix this. Also your tea kettle has been re-filled with water." Another note was for the staff that read, "Do not enter this room before mother comes home."

Babil's #BadPoetry for mother

I will.

Share the dreams you gave up to raise me.

Remember every ambition that you let go

So I could live mine

Hold your pain in the storm that birthed me. For every stitch of cloth that you rubbed clean so I could be beautiful. My eyes search for you when I'm afraid,

my soul lives, my body will die,

my mind drips, my heart cries,

and I can sleep at night because you held me close when I was a child - I miss you tonight.

I know, ma, we are both wounded,

but at least we are open wide.

I am alive, only with you by my side.

When you're gone, I too will subside.

I used to hide, behind your spine, I am shy, but for you I will fly - Your stringless kite.

Babil recently attended a prominent award show where his late father was honored with a Lifetime achivement award and the Best Actor award for Angrezi Medium. He shared a video where his mother was dressing him for the event.