Babil Khan Explains How He Belongs To 'a Strange Family'; Calls Irrfan 'Thespis Father'

Babil Khan, who recently made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry, has shared a series of family pictures on his Instagram. With these pictures, Babil Khan has written a caption, describing his family, while also calling it ‘a strange family.’ This caption and his words have already started winning the hearts of his fans and followers.

Babil Khan’s post about his family

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, posted this series of family pictures a few hours back. In the picture, you can see Irrfan Khan's family - his sons Babil and Ayaan, and his wife, Sutapa - along with the late actor. In the caption of this post, Babil Khan says, “Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the “image” of perfect neighbours. You’re all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead. My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films. In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know? Our family, we couldn’t fill a glass of water without spilling, but sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love. The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted.”

Babil Khan's photos, which he posts on his Instagram, often get the most attention from his fans for the captions he writes for those. Since his followers have been admirers of his captions, this post of his too, got his admirers’ praises for the words he chose. Praising his words, people said that they found them relatable and heart-warming. Take a look at some of the comments on the post:

A few days back Babil Khan had posted a series of throwback pictures, where his mother and younger brother were giving him a haircut. The pictures were clicked by Irrfan Khan, and in the caption, Babil wrote, “In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Anyway, a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020)”

