Babil Khan Pens An Emotional Note As He Awaits The Release Of The Railway Men

Babil Khan, son of the renowned star Irrfan Khan, took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post. In his latest post, Babil talked about this world, truth, and hope. The Qala actor also shared a series of photos with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

Irrfan Khan's son wrote, "Stumble. Get up. Fall. Get up. Break. Get up. Sink. Get up. Get back up. I believe in you. I’m waiting for you here. You will never be alone. This world is crazy man. And a moment of truth, in this monumental cloud of lies, is the scariest feeling, I will hold your hand. I’m talking to you." In the first picture, Babil was seen sharing a candid moment with his mother. Next, he clicked an aesthetic photo with a red background. Lastly, he shared a solo photo of himself in a dapper outfit as he teamed his white sweatshirt with a pink jacket and white cap.

Soon after, Babil Khan's fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "What do you do when you feel everything is going south for you ....you know you need to do stuff but you soul is soo tired to even get up from bed ...what do you do to help yourself in those times." Another fan wrote, "You’re the purest, old soul around here. You have, as a person, something in you which is rare and it seems as if you’re carrying it in you for thousands of years. Always rooting you like I did for @irrfan." Check the post below.

Babil Khan's upcoming projects

Babil Khan is currently gearing up for his series titled The Railway Men. The movie revolves around the lives of the heroes who saved thousands of people during the Bhopal gas tragedy. For those unversed, in 1984, a gas leaked from a pesticide factory, killing thousands of people. Those who survived dealt with chronic health problems their entire life.