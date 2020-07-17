Babil Khan Puts On Face Mask, Says 'Apart From Acting, You've Gotta Do This'

Babil Khan on Thursday night shared a picture on himself which sees a face pack applied on his face. On sharing the picture, Babil Khan penned an amusing note. He wrote, "Apart from the acting, you've gotta do this. Great." As seen in the selfie, Babil Khan looks towards the other end and smirks. Check out Irrfan Khan's son- Babil Khan's Instagram story here.

Meanwhile, on July 15, Babil Khan, who has been sharing quite many pictures of his father, once again penned down his thoughts. He wrote about the memories he shared with his father and moments with his mother Sutapa. On sharing an endearing B&W picture of his parents, along with some pics with his younger brother Ayaan, Babil expressed his thoughts in the form of a poem.

Babil's poem:

Babil's poem read as "5 years too much,And now you’re a stranger5 years in love,Pickin straws out the haystackFlicking through the picket pagesOf the books, I never read through.And that’s just one half of itThe other half is you,Gleaming through the wicked winter moon,I wish I could fit in your shoes.You have gone so far away.And I’m always just a little too late.Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe,These Monday morning bluesAnd I carried on like the wayward son,In the wayward sun,but I found myself roaming the wastelands.I was high when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For,never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, you know I love you more than life itself.) @sikdarsutapa".

Earlier, Babil Khan had opined his thoughts about the debate happening amongst netizens with regards to nepotism in the industry. He also penned one of the most important things his father Irrfan Khan taught him. He shared that the Angrezi Medium actor always warned him that he will have to prove himself as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema. Babil added that there was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about Indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’. However, Babil thinks that now there is a 'change' and a new fragrance in the wind.

