Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Pics, Recalls Dad's Day At Farmhouse With Kids & Principal

Actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has shared five throwback photographs of his father, giving a glimpse of Irrfan's 'farmhouse time'. In the pictures, Irrfan Khan can be seen interacting with several kids from a school and addressing them about something. Along with the kids, there are some other people present too.

Babil shared Irrfan Khan's photos in wee hours of the day, as he recalled how those kids, along with the school principal, always showed up to meet the Angrezi Medium actor at their farmhouse. Babil's caption to the post read, "I thought might as well.

Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet." In one of the pictures, Irrfan is also seen blessing a kid, as he keeps his hand on the latter's head. Along with the kids, there are a few other staff members who are present too. By the looks of Irrfan Khan's solicitous gestures in the pics, the actor might be interacting, whilst learning about the kid's whereabouts.

Check out Irrfan Khan's throwback pictures shared by son Babil here:

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Babil shared yet another throwback picture with father and mother Sutapa Sikdar as an 'Extended Mother's Day' post. Calling his mother a 'Queen', Babil shared an endearing candid picture with his parents. While the first picture shows Babil and Sutapa all busy looking at each other, the next is a portrait, probably from one of their trips to a chilly destination, as the trio is clad in jackets, mufflers and gloves. Check out.

Ever since the Irrfan Khan's untimely demise, son Babil Khan has been sharing many memories of his father through his Instagram handle. Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering from colon infection. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for the same in the UK. He had returned to India last year and graced the silver screen with Angrezi Medium. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

