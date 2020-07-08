Babil Khan Shares A Rare Photo, Says Irrfan Gave His Life To Elevate The Art Of Acting

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his social media to talk about things that Irrfan taught him. He also talked about how the audience has refused to evolve and that there is a chance for change now. He urged people to stand their ground now and to not let the 'thirst for a deeper meaning' be repressed again.

Babil Khan reveals what Irrfan Khan taught him

Sharing a childhood picture with Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan revealed that the late actor told him that he would have to prove himself because Bollywood is not often respected when it comes to world cinema. Babil revealed that there was only one lecture about Bollywood called 'Bollywood and Beyond' in the world cinema segment.

Adding that it was tough to get a sensible conversation around real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K Asif, he said that it was because the Indian audiences refused to evolve.

He wrote, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood". He added that he was always defeated in the box office by 'hunks' delivering theatrical one-liners and 'defying the laws of physics and reality'.

Babil Khan added that it happened because "we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception".

Khan said that all the efforts to explore the cinema were kept on the sidelines. He added that there is now a chance for change and that there is a new fragrance in the air. He further wrote, "We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again".

Talking about the time Kalki Kanmani was trolled for having short hair, Babil Khan wrote, "A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential.'' He added that he hates the fact the Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has become a fluster of political debates. He further said that people must embrace it if a positive change manifesting with it.

Fans were quick to react and took to the comments section to praise him for his words. One user wrote, "Your Baba was revolutionary as well as evolutionary. His brilliant gift used in the wisest manner. And with absolute responsibility. How we miss him. How grateful we are for him". Others simply agreed with his thoughts and appreciated him for talking about it.

