Babil Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Photo Of Irrfan Khan And Sutapa Sikdar; See Pic

Babil Khan took to his Instagram and shared yet another throwback photo of his father, late actor Irrfan Khan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar. Babil often shares his father Irrfan's throwback photos for his fans on his Instagram handle. The photo featured the late actor gazing lovingly at his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Babil Khan shared a throwback photo his mother and father, late Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan on Thursday shared the throwback photo on his Instagram of his mother and father. The photo featured the late actor Irrfan Khan seated in a chair while his wife Sutapa Sikdar stood next to him. Fans of the late actor Irrfan Khan reacted to the photo and left their comments. A fan wrote, "Can't look at this picture. How I miss his acting. Oh no.... I've got tears in my eyes[sic]." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "It always feels my heart with joy whenever you post his pics… thank you… he is still living among us…[sic]."

On Valentines Day, Babil Khan shared a photo of his parents and wrote, "I wish I could explain how much this concept of ‘valentines day’ was blatantly disregarded in our family because it does try to say that “abhi bhai saal mein ek din to kuch special kardo apni “Mumtaz” ke liye. Brother, I hope you are dedicating every waking second in an exploration of your loved one and not waiting for ‘Valentines day’[sic]."

On the work front, Babil Khan will next be seen in Netflix's movie Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. Khan had taken to his Instagram and shared a short making video of the movie and wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ) Also, I’m a bit sceptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of Bulbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart[sic]."

(Image: Instagram/@babil.i.k)