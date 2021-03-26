Babil Khan Shares Irrfan's Khan's SAG Award For 'Slumdog Millionaire', Quips "no Pressure"

Late actor Irrfan Khan's eldest son Babil Khan, who recently shared written notes by Irrfan, now shared a prestigious award earned by his father. Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle on Friday, March 26, to share a picture of Irrfan Khan's SAG award. Khan had won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2009 for his role in the movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Babil Khan shared Irrfan Khan's SAG award for Slumdog Millionaire

Babil shared the picture of the SAG award in a wooden box. He wrote in the caption "Just a SAG award laying around, “no pressure dude.” (You don’t say)". One of his followers wrote in the comment for real he should not take the pressure and that he had his own journey. The other wrote, "our sir deserves an Oscar" while there were also congratulatory comments for him reaching 100k followers on Instagram.

Slumdog Millionaire is a British drama film and is a loose adaptation of the novel Q & A by Indian author Vikar Swarup which tells the story of 18-year-old Jamal Malik who hails from the Juhu slums of Mumbai. Irrfan Khan played the role of a police inspector and the film also starred Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, and Madhur Mittal in pivotal roles. Slumdog Millionaire was widely acclaimed and the film won eight Academy Awards, seven BAFTA Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, and four Golden Globes.

Irrfan Khan's acting notes shared by Babil Khan

Earlier this week Babil Khan shared a video of a book with notes from his father termed as 'Book of Eli' referring to the 2010 Denzel Washington movie of the same name. Babil explained that he had gifted his father the book when he was 12 years old and the book's first page read "From Babil to the World's Greatest Dad. You are the best". Irrfan Khan had written some notes to pass on his acting skills to his son and Irrfan was ready to teach him the notes after Babil completed his film school. While the notes carried some interesting acting tips, Babil was quite confused by his handwriting and said it was like "decrypting hieroglyphics from scratch".

