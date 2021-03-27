Babil Posts Hilarious Video While Trying To Strike A Sensuous Pose; Netizens In Splits

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who is often seen sharing some quirky videos on social media, recently shared a video while enacting to pose for a photoshoot. Babil in the video gives several retakes and tries hard to strike a sensuous pose. Towards the end of the video, Babil gave up and can be heard shouting, 'I don't know how to be sexy.'

Babil enacts to pose sensuously for a photographer

The video began with Babil looking at the camera and trying to pose in a sexy way for the camera, but just couldn't pull it off. After several attempts, the 22-year-old eventually gave up as it became quite tedious for him. While captioning the funny video, Babil wrote, "When your director is like now give me the sexy and smoldering looks for the photoshoot and then the photographer repeats the exact same thing again, “Sir, yeh thoda sexy wala lenge (sir, now we will click a sexy one)”."

His fans quickly came out in support and praised Babil for his efforts to carry his father's baton in acting. One of the users praised Babil's uncanny resemblance to his father and wrote, " Bahahaha the second clip is a spitting image of Irrfan sir in Piku! " Another user tried to boost the morale of Babil and wrote, " Dude you're already sexy." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Awwwww, Babil you are great bete."



Meanwhile, earlier this month, Babil hinted at plans of joining the film industry soon, while posting about his father on social media. Though he remained tight-lipped about his plans and decisions, yet he recalled his father's amazing work in the industry and plans to follow his footprints. He shared a throwback picture of his father with actress Tabu from a film and wrote, " I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’"

Adding, he wrote, "Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans."

(Image credit: Instagram)

