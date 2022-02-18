'Babli Bouncer': Tamannaah Bhatia In Madhur Bhandarkar's Next As He Depicts 'unseen World'

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his films based on social issues and professionals from different fields. Right from bar dancer, journalist, model, actor, policemen, corporate executives to politicians, the filmmaker is known to depict the workings in numerous industries and the experiences of the people working in them. The National Award-winner is set to now adapt the industry of bouncers for his next film.

He has cast Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, in the film titled Babli Bouncer. The duo shared the news on social media as the film went on floors on Friday.

Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer

Madhur Bhandarkar took to Instagram to drop photos with his lead actress Tamannaah as they smiled for pictures dressed in black outfits. Sharing a snap of the 'murhurat' clapboard, he shared that it was his 15th film. The director termed it as 'one more unique story' he wished to narrate and welcomed his followers to the 'unseen world of bouncers.'

Madhur shared that it was a 'hilarious tale'. About his heroine, he wrote that Tamannaah would be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the titular character.

Tamannaah shared a photo from the sets as she held the Muhurat shot clapboard with her director. Here, the Baahubali star seemed to be dressed in her character as she donned a floral print dress, a nose ring and thread on her neck.

She wrote in Hindi that she had waited a long time for the day when Madhur Bhandarkar told her about the world of Babli Bouncer. She added that she had stepped into her role, and that the shooting had already begun.

The movie is a joint collaboration between Fox Star Hindi and Junglee Pictures.

Madhur Bhandarkar & Tamannah Bhatia on the professional front

Since the release of Calendar Girls, Madhur Bhandarkar also directed the film India Lockdown. The film starred Prateik Babber, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, among others in the lead roles. The film is likely to release this year.

Tamannah, meanwhile, is working on the films Bhola Shankar as she awaits of the release of Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, Bole Chudiyaan, among others.

