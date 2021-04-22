'Baby' Movie's Shooting Locations: Know All About The 5 Cities Where The Movie Was Filmed

Akshay Kumar's Baby contributed to the long list of action-thriller movies done by the actor. The movie starring Kumar with Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon and many others took its fans through several different locations. The film, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, shows off many locations including Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Kathmandu and two Indian cities.

A list of Baby movie's shooting location

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The shooting location of Baby included a huge portion of the movie being filmed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The movie showed off many sand dunes in the desert region of Abu Dhabi, according to IMDb. Several action scenes were shot in the heat which measured up to 47 degrees celsius. The cast and the crew of the movie had to work in the scorching heat in the Anantara Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort. In an interview with The National, Akshay Kumar had admitted to loving his experience shooting for Baby in Abu Dhabi for its simple and neat process to get filming permissions.

Kathmandu, Nepal

Baby movie's shooting location also included Kathmandu, Nepal. The cast and the crew were spotted shooting for the movie in Bhaktapur, Durbar Square. Akshay Kumar and the rest of the cast and crew were spotted filming by a crowd who rushed to meet their favourite celebrities, as reported by LexiLimbu. The actors were seen shooting some of the most important scenes when two of the agents must travel to Nepal for a pivotal mission as Shabana Shaikh and Rafiq Kaif.

Istanbul, Turkey

The shooting location of Baby shoots various action sequences in Istanbul, Turkey, especially the Istanbul Trams area. Some of the shots in the movie which Istanbul was actually shot in Abu Dhabi during the film's final schedule according to The Location Guide. The scene showing Akshay Kumar's character capturing a rogue agent named Jamal takes place in Istanbul, Turkey.

New Delhi and Mumbai

The final two places where the movie is shot includes the Indian cities of Mumbai and New Delhi. The movie starts off focusing on the agents' mission to find and arrest the terrorists who cause bomb blasts in Mumbai in 2008. In New Delhi, certain shoots took place in a Delhi mall where the agents are able to stop a major bomb blast from taking place. Delhi's Gautam Buddha University was used as the location for the antagonist, Feroze's headquarters, according to The Filmapia.