Akshay Kumar Accomplishes 'Mission Ranthambore' On His Wedding Anniversary; Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share a glimpse into his wedding anniversary celebration by excitedly sharing a video of a tiger that he got the opportunity to see during his recent visit to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Subsequently, the actor dropped a doting anniversary wish for his wife actor Twinkle Khanna. Check out the video shared by the Khiladi actor here.

Akshay Kumar in Ranthambore

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 54-year-old actor shared a video of a tiger he got to witness on the occasion of his 21st wedding anniversary. In the video, a tiger can be seen roaming at the lakeside and resting near a giant tree. In the caption, the actor talked about how he got more than he had asked for as he was blessed with the sight of a magnificent creature.

Akshay Kumar wrote, ''सोने पे सुहागा माँगा था, ये तो उस से भी बढ़ कर हो गया. Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that !''

सोने पे सुहागा माँगा था, ये तो उस से भी बढ़ कर हो गया. Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that ! pic.twitter.com/f7uXdEeVJm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2022

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna 21st wedding anniversary

Additionally, the seasoned actor wished his wife to mark their 21st anniversary and talked about how she made each day feel like their first. He wrote, ''Twenty-one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure''

Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first ♥️ Happy Anniversary Tina 😘 #21YearsOfAdventure pic.twitter.com/s2HyYeCrL3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2022

Twinkle Khanna also had taken to her Instagram to share a romantic yet hilarious post on their anniversary as she tried to sum up their playful yet loving bond. Giving a glimpse into their playful banter, the actor wrote, ''On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.

Him: I would definitely talk to you.

Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?

Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi Ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’

#21yearsoflaughter''

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release and shooting of multiple projects namely Selfiee, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and more.

(Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna/Twitter/@akshaykumar)