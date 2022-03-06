With just days ahead of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey's release, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity by sharing the film's intriguing posters and tracks like Meri Jaan Meri Jaan and Maar Khayegaa. The upcoming action thriller has already created a massive buzz on social media, with fans waiting to witness Akshay's gangster avatar as well as his pairing with Sanon.

The leading duo recently dropped a teaser of the film's upcoming track Saare Bolo Bewafa, and billed it as the 'heartbreak anthem'. The promo clip is packed with Kumar's quirky moves as he dances with his gang of goons at a wedding. The upbeat number is set to drop tomorrow, March 7.

Kriti Sanon, Akshay tease Bachchhan Paandey's upcoming track Saare Bolo Bewafa

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 6, the Heropanti actor dropped the 15-second clip which showcases Akshay crashing a wedding, leaving the bride and groom, as well as a troop of police officers, startled. He then breaks into a dance number with other goons. In the caption, she wrote, "Aa rahe hai lekar - the heartbreak anthem, Bhaukaal bhare Entertainment ke saath #SaareBoloBewafa song out tomorrow! Holi pe Goli." Akshay also shared the clip and mentioned, "To mend the broken hearts, energy-filled song is coming tomorrow." Take a look.

Fans hopped onto the comments section and expressed excitement ahead of the track's release. One user wrote, "One more song ready to become trending," while another said, "Its super hit." Meanwhile, the film's soulful track Meri Jaan Meri Jaan was dropped earlier this month, putting to display Akshay Kumar and Sanon's electrifying chemistry.

It has been crooned by Filhaal singer B-Praak, while the music has been given by Azeem Dayani. The lyrics have been penned by Jaani. Take a look.

More about Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film's plot is said to revolve around a gangster (played by Kumar), who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti will step into the shoes of a Journalist who wants to become a filmmaker. The ensemble cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and others. The film will hit theatres on March 18, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KRITISANON/ TWITTER/ @TUTEJAJOGINDER)