After much wait due to the ongoing pandemic, the makers of the upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey have dropped the trailer. The trailer was released on producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. Starring superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchhan Paandey, the highly-anticipated action comedy is all set to release in theatres this Holi, 18 March 2022.

The family entertainer directed by Farhad Samji, takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar. Fans can also expect great performances from this one with a powerful lineup of talent including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The interesting trailer of the film presents a high voltage tale of action, comedy, and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action, Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse, and Arshad Warsi's top-class act.

Bachchhan Paandey trailer

Akshay Kumar who is happy to bring forward a unique quirky story with longtime friend Sajid issued a statement and said, “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.”

Earlier, before the trailer launch, the makers had teased fans with yet another poster that showed Akshay along with Jacqueline all set to rock again with their on-screen pairing after the Housefull franchise. The poster showed Akshay wearing a turban along with sunglasses while sipping coconut water from the same straw. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in cinemas on 18 March 2022. The film's plot is touted to revolve around a gangster, played by Kumar, who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist, who wishes to become a film director.

Last month, on 18 January 2022, Akshay Kumar and the makers of the film announced its release date. The Sooryavanshi star shared two new posters from the film to announce the date. In one of the posters, the actor could be seen sporting chains around his neck and a bag loaded with guns and knives. The other saw him seated in the front with a group of people.

