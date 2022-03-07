Bachchhan Paandey's New Song 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' Out Now: Watch Akshay Kumar's Fierce Look

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are all set to wow their fans once again with their upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. While the film is around the corner, the makers are not leaving any stones unturned in its promotions. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie and the filmmakers are giving away daily updates on the film. After the melodious track Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, the makers have released another track Saare Bolo Bewafa.

Bachchhan Paandey makers recently unveiled the much-awaited track Saare Bolo Bewafa from the upcoming movie. The track sees Akshay Kumar in a fierce avatar as he wears his iconic black and maroon outfit with a scarf and headgear. He promises Kriti Sanon some entertainment and crashes a wedding along with his men and some policemen. Akshay Kumar shows off some amazing dance moves as he accuses his friend's ex-girlfriend of cheating on him. The song is crooned by B Praak, while it is penned and composed by Jaani. Sharing the film's new song, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Ab dil tutne ki goonj sabko sunai degi kyuki saare zor se bolenge... Bewafa."

B Praak also sang the song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, which is topping the playlist of many music buffs. The song features a romance between Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Watch the song below.

Details about Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey

The upcoming crime drama Bachchhan Paandey is helmed by Farhad Samji, while its plot is touted to revolve around a gangster, played by Kumar, who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will portray a journalist, who wishes to become a filmmaker. Along with her partner, she goes to make a film on the life of gangster Bachchhan Paandey. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing the love interest of the gangster, while some romance between Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey and Kriti Sanon will also be witnessed in the upcoming flick. The film also cast Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Abhimanyu Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, and more. The movie is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar