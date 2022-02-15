'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay, Tiger's Next Is 1st Indian Film Announced On Metaverse

After surprising fans with their recent announcement about backing Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s next Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pooja Entertainment made another revelation. Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has bought virtual land in the metaverse, becoming the first Indian production house to have stepped into the virtual universe.

For the unversed, before the production company, several global celebrities like Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg have bought virtual space in the Metaverse. Titled Poojaverse, this space will be utilized by the company for the makers to create first-of-its-kind quality immersive experiences for viewers starting with their recently announced project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan making it the first film ever to be announced on the platform.

Pooja Entertainment buys virtual land in the metaverse

The makers shared the announcement with a video on Twitter. “Experience the first-ever Indian film announcement on the metaverse our very own virtual space called #Poojaverse - We are excited for you'll to experience & know about #PoojaEntertainment & our projects through yet another medium,” they wrote alongside the video.

Experience the first ever Indian film announcement on the metaverse our very own virtual space called #Poojaverse - We are excited for you'll to experience & know about #PoojaEntertainment & our projects through yet another medium. @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani pic.twitter.com/YdKJFgjZkc — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) February 15, 2022

According to PTI, producer Deepshikha Deshmukh said she is ''stoked'' to have ''BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan'', their most ambitious project, in the metaverse. The film is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Christmas 2023. ''Poojaverse is a step from our end in that very direction. With time and a more nuanced understanding of this virtual space. We intend to make Poojaverse the absolute go-to space for quality entertainment and various aspects of filmmaking in the digital world,'' Deshmukh said in a statement.

Digital domination was always considered as something of the times to come but things changed with the pandemic, said producer Jackky Bhagnani. ''A world created as an outcome of this technology and the ideology of digital replication of real life, Metaverse, rules the roost. It is no longer a futuristic idea but one that's already started bearing shape and taking a form that's ever-evolving,'' he added.

Earlier, the makers had announced the film with a short action-packed teaser. The short teaser included heaps of action sequences by both the lead stars and saw kicks, punches, and much more. The upcoming action entertainer will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar/Twitter/@poojafilms