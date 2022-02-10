'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Tiger Shroff Shares Glimpse Of 'lucky Shot' From Film Set; Watch

Tiger Shroff recently surprised his fans and followers with an exciting announcement as he shared a teaser of his upcoming film titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he will take on a role opposite Akshay Kumar. The short clip he shared included several action sequences, from which one of them stole the show. Akshay & Tiger were seen performing a high-kick in the air and then landing perfectly with style. However, Shroff took to his social media account on Thursday to give fans some insight on what when on behind the scenes of that perfect shot.

BTS of Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan action shot

The Baaghi actor took to his Instagram account to his fans and followers some insight into what went on behind the scenes while filming for his upcoming action flick. He mentioned that it was the 'best feeling' in the world to land on the mark during a stunt and called it a 'lucky shot' as he was able to pull it off in the way he wanted to. He mentioned he did so even though he was shooting in the dark and could not see much.

He also thanked his followers and fans for the love he received after the teaser of the film was released. He wrote, "Its the best feeling in the world to land right on the mark…especially after you can't see anything in the dArk and strike a pose like you meant to do that…one of those lucky shots😅 thank you for all the love on our teaser❤️🥰"

Watch the clip here

The short teaser included heaps of action sequences by both the lead stars and saw kicks, punches, and much more. It saw the two actors unknowingly bumping into one another and mentioning they are promoting a film. Shroff mentioned his film was titled Chote Miyan, while Akshay Kumar stated he would be seen in Bade Miyan. The duo then decided to join hands and revealed that the movie would premiere in Christmas 2023.

The upcoming action entertainer will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the film will be bankrolled jointly by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Vashu Bhagnani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Fans await more details about the film and wonder who has been cast as the leading lady.