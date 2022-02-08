Last Updated:

'You're hot' | Disha Patani Gushes Over Tiger Shroff's Chiselled Look In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser

Reacting to Tiger Shroff's chiselled avatar in the recently released teaser of his film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Disha Patani wrote 'You're hot'. Know more.

Kriti Nayyar
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff

Image: @Dishapatani/@tigerjackieshroff/Instagram


Two of Bollywood's biggest action heroes, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, have joined forces for the upcoming action-drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, whose recently released teaser has created a massive buzz on social media. The teaser was filled with high octane action sequences, showcasing Tiger and Akshay up against an army of men. 

The highly anticipated project has not only left netizens gushing over the actors but also celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Remo D’Souza among others. Amid B-town celebs' reaction to the trailer, Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also hailed Tiger's chiselled avatar in the clip and quipped: "You're hot". 

Disha Patani reacts to Tiger's look in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, February 8, the Malang actor dropped a still from the film's teaser, where Tiger can be seen in a stunning avatar. She wrote," @tigerjackieshroff you're hot (sic)" and added a couple of fire emotions along with it. Responding to Patani's compliment, Tiger re-shared her story and wrote, "Thank youuu d (followed by heart emoticons)." Take a look. 

Other celebrities also reacted to the trailer, hailing Akshay and Tiger for the film. Reacting to Tiger's post, Rakul Preet Singh wrote ‘Kickassssss’ with fire emojis while Punit Malhotra mentioned, "Wowwww!!! Full power! This is spectacular sir (sic)". Disha also reacted to it by commenting, "Insane" and Tiger's sister Kishu Shroff wrote, "Sure shot, broskiii (sic) with fire emojis and added, "year of the Tiger is finally here."

More about Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Sharing the much intriguing teaser on February 8, Akshay Kumar penned a hilarious caption that read," The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff (sic)". While Tiger mentioned that the film will bring "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!!". 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Touted to be an action drama, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have called the film the "Biggest Action Entertainer." The movie is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani are jointly bankrolling the film. It is set to premiere on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

(Image: @Dishapatani/@tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)

