'Badhaai Do' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao's Film Witnesses Steady Growth

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, much-awaited comedy drama flick, Badhaai Do hit the cinema houses on Friday, February 11. Although, the movie recorded low collections on the first day of its release, Badhaai Do's box office collection witnessed a steady growth during the weekend. In addition to this, trade analyst Taran Adarsh suggests that Valentine's Day might boost the revenue of the film.

'Badhaai Do' Day 3 Box Office Collections

As per Taran Adarsh, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer minted around Rs 3.45 crore on Day 3. As mentioned earlier, on its opening day, the movie failed to collect a large sum. It earned Rs 1.50 crore and the major chunk of the collections came from the multiplexes of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR region. Meanwhile, the numbers saw a rise on Day 2, as the film collected Rs 2.50 crore. In totality, Badhaai Do has garnered Rs 7.82 crore in the first three days. Although, the performance of the film is not up to the mark, Badhaai Do has witnessed a steady growth. Even the special occasion of Valentine's Day might turn out to be beneficial for the film's Box Office growth.

While talking about the day-wise growth of the movie, Taran Adarsh posted on Koo, "#BadhaaiDo day-wise growth.. Sat: +64.85%, Sun: +26.84% What's heartening is the fact that the growth has come in *without* the contribution of night shows at several places... It's a known fact that night shows contribute to a strong total, especially on Fri and Sat." Take a look at it below:

Speaking of the movie, helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai do serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie, Badhaai Do. The previous movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra essaying pivotal roles. Now, this new version has brought in a brand new plotline with characters varying from the old one. Actor Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a cop, whereas Bhumi Pednekar features as a PT teacher in the movie. Problem ensues, when both the main leads instead of coming out as gay and lesbian decide to marry to appease their parents. Bankrolled under the banner of Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter.

(Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar)