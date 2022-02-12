Last Updated:

Badhaai Ho Duo Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Discuss Valentine's Day Plans In Netflix Clip; See

Netflix shared a clip ahead of Valentine's Day starring the 'Badhaai Ho' duo Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao discussing their plans for the special day.

badhaai ho

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta


Netflix took to its social media account ahead of Valentine's Day and shared a glimpse of the Badhaai Ho duo Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao discussing their plans for the special day. The duo can be seen going on a morning stroll and looking at several young couples expressing their love to each other. The clip also sees Gajraj Rao planning a special surprise for Neena Gupta as he sets up an outdoor picnic for her.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's Valentine's Day plans

The Netflix video begins with the Badhaai Ho actors going for a stroll in a park and coming across several young couples on their way. Neena then starts trying to make Valentine's Day plans with Gajraj Rao, who seems very uninterested in celebrating the day, which seemingly upsets Neena. However, he soon makes it up to her as he presents her the surprise he has planned for her. He makes her day with a picnic at the park with a beautiful ambience set with lights, candles and baskets of food. He then says, "The thing is not everything is perfect. But like Sima Aunty says ‘adjust a little’."

Watch the clip here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

The duo shared the screen for the first time in the 2018 film, Badhaai Ho, which is available on Disney+Hotstar. The film followed the journey of Nakul (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) and what happens when he learns that his mother, played by Neena Gupta is pregnant. He struggles to come to terms with the news, which has an impact on other areas of his life, including his relationship with his girlfriend, played by Sanya Malhotra.

Neena Gupta will soon be seen sharing the screen with her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta and the duo gears up for the release of Netflix's Masaba Masaba season 2. The show recently wrapped up filming and fans eagerly await more details about its release. The show was all about the personal and professional life of Masaba Gupta, in which her mother Neena also plays her on-screen mom and the duo share some heartwarming moments together. Sharing the news of the wrapup, Masaba wrote, "42 days.Lots of laughs,tears,anxieties,pure happiness,deep tiredness later it’s a wrap on season 2. Three cheers to the incredible cast,crew ( Dr.K 🎈) & everyone who was a part of this! See you on your @netflix_in screens soonish! ♥️|"

READ | Neena Gupta, Vivek Mehra attempt Yoga asanas; Masaba says they're 'not even stretching!'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta

