Badshah Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles; Reveals He Battled Depression & Anxiety

Several Bollywood stars have opened up about their mental health struggles to date. From Deepika Padukone to Arjun Kapoor, celebrities have revealed how their physical appearance, career's highs and lows and a lot more took a toll on their mental health. Recently, singer and rapper Badshah, who is known for his rap songs in Hindi and Punjabi, opened up about his struggles with depression and anxiety and mentioned how mental peace is a "luxury" for him.

Singer and rapper Badshah recently opened up about his mental health struggles on a chat show. The Jugnoo singer revealed he has had his battle against clinical depression and severe anxiety disorder. Talking about his mental health, Badshah revealed it is his priority in life. He also revealed how mental peace is a luxury for him because of the pressure he feels every day staying in stardom.

Badshah sheds light on his mental health struggles

Talking about his struggles, Badshah revealed he has been through the darkest of times and opened up about what he had experienced. He said, "I have been through clinical depression, I have been through a severe anxiety disorder. So, I know I do not want to go there (again)." "To avoid that, you have to be selfish in a good way," the DJ Wale Babu rapper added.

The singer further revealed how one can avoid mental stress and issues and asked people to "live with people who make you happy." He added how a person needs to learn to say both yes and no and have to be happy since "we live under a lot of pressure." "We have made our own lives messy and then we complain we are not mentally fit. You need to organise things, keep your loved ones near you and that is it."

The singer also opened up on his weight loss journey and reflected on how one needs to stay healthy. The singer mentioned he also suffered from sleep apnea, which was another reason for him to lose weight. He revealed that his condition got more intense with time and also dangerous. However, he does not have it anymore. For the unversed, sleep apnea is a major snoring problem.

Image: Instagram/@badboyshah