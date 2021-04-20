Badshah Shares A Photo Of His Tattooed Face, Writes He Is 'possessed'

Rapper Badshah often shares his pictures on Instagram giving his fans a sneak peek into his life. Recently, he shared a photo of him wherein his face and neck was covered with tattoos. In the picture, a bird’s tattoo is drawn on Badshah’s left cheek. The words ‘in love’ are written on his right cheek. His forehead is also tattooed with stars. He is also sporting a silver nose ring. A band of red roses is tattooed on his neck. The rapper has rolled his eyes as well giving a creepy look. Describing the photo in one word, Badshah wrote in the caption, “possessed”. Check out Badshah’s latest photo here.

Badshah says he is 'possessed'

As soon as Badshah’s picture was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. Many expressed their admiration for his new look by commenting using the red heart and fire emojis while several found his antics amusing. Check out their reactions below:

Badshah's Instagram

Recently, Badshah jetted off to Kashmir to shoot his recently released song Fly. He shared a video on his Instagram describing the place to be even more beautiful than heaven. Showing the snow-clad place, he said in the video, “Heaven is a myth, Kashmir is real”.

Badshah also shares pictures and videos from his vacation diaries on social media. Recently, he teased his fans about his upcoming song by sharing a video of him parasailing. He is seen landing the hot air balloon in the video. In the caption of the video, he wrote, "The next song is called... (hint is in the video) Comment karke bataao". His fans rushed to comment to say that his next song is going to be based on water.

Badshah's songs

Badshah has delivered some of the superhit tracks so far. His songs often deemed as party anthems. His most popular songs are Genda Phool which has 792 million views on YouTube, Kala Chashma which has 718 million views, She Move It Like which has 412 million views and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai which has 489 million views on the video-sharing platform. He recently released a song titled Fly that featured Shehnaaz Gill. The song was made in collaboration with Uchana Amit. Its lyrics were penned by Badshah and the music was composed by D Soldierz.

