BAFTA: Anupam Kher 'thrilled' To Join Breakthrough India Jury To Choose Emerging Talent

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter and announced his selection in the jury of the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Breakthrough India, along with other Indian delegates. The list of delegates includes Mira Nair, filmmaker-writer Shonali Bose, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, former BAFTA Breakthrough and Games Producer Charu Desodt, BAFTA Chair, and TV Producer Krishnendu Majumdar and VP, Content, Netflix India Monika Shergill. This year Grammy-award winning musician AR Rahman, who has been appointed as the ambassador of the initiative also joined the delegates.

Anupam shared his happiness and pride of being one of the delegates on Twitter and wrote, “Thrilled to be a part of the inaugural @bafta Breakthrough India Jury! Can’t wait for you to see the incredible talent we had the privilege of choosing who will be announced in early May. Breakthrough India is supported by @netflix! Jai Ho! #BAFTABreakthroug @NetflixIndia.”

The official Twitter handle of BAFTA shared the news and welcomed all on board. It also informed that the jury members will together decide ten honouree emerging Indian talents across Film, Games, and Television genres. According to the official website of BAFTA, IT invited candidates from across the country to apply for their flagship talent initiative ‘BAFTA Breakthrough India’. Due to an overwhelming number of quality applications from the films, games, and television industries nationwide, the initiative will recognise not five but ten emerging Indian talents across the three industries. The ten chosen BAFTA Breakthrough India honourees will receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, full voting BAFTA membership, and access to BAFTA events and networking opportunities, both in the UK and internationally.

On being selected as Breakthrough India Ambassador and Jury Chair, AR Rahman shared his happiness and considered it an immense honour to highlight talents from India and showcasing them on a global platform. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said, “BAFTA is a platform where artists from around the world, including the best from India, are represented and celebrated, and it’s my honour to be a part of its Breakthrough India jury. There are many creatives in India who are looking to bring their art to the world, to showcase India’s vibrant and diverse culture, but unfortunately, they face traps both mental and external.” Continuing, he shared, “The opportunity to discuss these blocks, to engage on issues of creativity, to make the right connections, to network and grow, would greatly benefit the plethora of talent we have in our country. Through Breakthrough, we offer artists our knowledge and connectivity, as well as opportunities that’ll hopefully nurture their craft and help them leave their mark on the world. India is home to incredible artists and I’m proud of us. It’s time we make our names known, it’s time we all shine."

