'Bajirao Mastani': Best Songs From The Film As It Celebrates Its 4-year Anniversary

Bajirao Mastani is a historical period drama that was highly praised by the fans and critics alike when it came out in 2015. The film, starring Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone, completes four years of its premiere at the big screen today. Celebrating the four-year anniversary of Bajirao Mastani, here is taking a look at some of the best songs from the film:

Diwani Mastani

Experience the beautiful music video set in a grand setting. Deepika Padukone can be seen entertaining the audience with her graceful dance moves in this one. The song also won a national award for its choreography. Diwani Mastani was voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and Ganesh Chandasive, whereas the lyrics were penned by Siddharth Garima.

Malhari

Malhari is a traditional high-octane traditional music video that looks at Ranveer Singh perfectly capture the victorious spirit of the Peshwa warrior Bajirao. The song has been voiced by Vishal Dadlani and the lyrics have been written by Prashant Ingole.

Mohe Rang Do Laal

The song features an extraordinarily beautiful performance by Deepika Padukone that conquers the heart of Ranveer Singh. The song has been voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and Pandit Birju Maharaj and Siddharth–Garima have penned the lyrics. Watch Deepika’s exquisite dances from Mohe Rang Do Laal.

Albela Sajan

Albela Sajan gives the audience a glimpse into the journey of love between the royal couple Kashibai and Bajirao, an undefeated Peshwa warrior and statesman. The song has been sung by Shashi Suman, Kunal Pandit, Prithvi Gandharva, Kanika Joshi, Rashi Raagga, and Geetikka Manjrekar. Siddharth–Garima have written the lyrics.

Aayat

This is one of the most romantic songs from Bajirao Mastani which helps relive the melody of true romance and the undying love with the spellbinding voices of Arijit Singh and Mujtaba Aziz Naza, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi, and Farhan Sabri.

