Deepika Padukone: Best Moments From Bajirao Mastani On The Film's Four Year Anniversary

The epic romantic drama Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is soon to complete its four year anniversary on December 18. The film was the second film where the real-life couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starred opposite each other. The actress played the role of Peshwa Bajirao's beloved love Mastani in the film. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra as Kashi Bai, who was Bajirao's first wife. The film narrated the whirlwind romance between Peshwa Bajirao, the heroic general of the Maratha Empire, and a warrior princess Mastani. On the event of the film's upcoming anniversary, take a look at Mastani's iconic scenes from the movie.

Deepika Padukone: Bajirao Mastani Moments

Sword fighting scene in Bajirao Mastani

The scene where Deepika Padukone is fighting all odds to save her son from the ongoing attack in the castle is one of the strongest scenes that the warrior princess showcased in Bajirao Mastani.

Declaration of love

One of India's beloved celebrity couples, Ranveer-Deepika have never shied away while expressing their love for each other. We can see the same thing in Mastani's brave declaration of her love for Bajirao in front of Chhatrapati and other kingsmen.

Deepika Padukone argues about culture | Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone gave one of the stellar performances as Mastani putting a bigoted pandit at his place by lecturing him about the cultural traditions and religion.

On the professional front:

Deepika Padukone will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, alongside Vikrant Massey. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for Gangubai Kathiyawadi starring Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is gearing up for the Kapil Dev biopic titled as '83.

