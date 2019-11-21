Bala Box-Office Collection Day 13: The Film Is Near The 100 Crore Club

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam, is just a step away from joining the 100 crore club. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is about a young man who is suffering from premature balding and focuses on his struggles to get a head full of hair. The film touches the topic of beauty standards set by the society and not just talks about premature balding but also depicts the struggles of a girl with a dark complexion. Read more to know about Bala box-office collection on Day 13.

100 Crore Club is just around the corner for Bala

With a rating of 7.9 on IMDb, Bala has sent fans into a frenzy on the internet and the Box-office collection of the first week was almost Rs 50 crores. On Wednesday, the 13th day, the movie made a grand collection of Rs 97 crores in the Indian market. The overseas collection has already exceeded over 100 crores. Film critic and analyst Tarun Adarsh took to his social media handle to talk about the success of the movie. He tweeted the box-office collections of the movie in the domestic markets.

#Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2019

Celebs reacting to the success of Bala

Bollywood celebrities and the prominent personalities took to their social media handles to praise the success of Bala. They were also seen praising the actors for their 'extraordinary performances'. Here are some celebrity tweets about the box-office hit, Bala:

@ayushmannk BALA was one of your best performances and one of the best movies I have watched till date ! Bollywood makes me proud when I watch movies like #Bala @amarkaushik 🙌 hats off for such sensitive direction! — PREETIKA RAO (@preetikatweets) November 19, 2019

Watched #Bala last night.. @ayushmannk that scene where you blame it on the father's genes - You nailed it !!!.. Cheers to your Excellence & many more 👏👏 — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) November 18, 2019

