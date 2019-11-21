The Debate
The Debate
Bala Box-Office Collection Day 13: The Film Is Near The 100 Crore Club

Bollywood News

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, is just a step away from joining the 100 crore club. Read more to know about Bala box office collection.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
bala

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam, is just a step away from joining the 100 crore club. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is about a young man who is suffering from premature balding and focuses on his struggles to get a head full of hair. The film touches the topic of beauty standards set by the society and not just talks about premature balding but also depicts the struggles of a girl with a dark complexion. Read more to know about Bala box-office collection on Day 13.

READ | Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Pens An Emotional Post For Fans

100 Crore Club is just around the corner for Bala

With a rating of 7.9 on IMDb, Bala has sent fans into a frenzy on the internet and the Box-office collection of the first week was almost Rs 50 crores. On Wednesday, the 13th day, the movie made a grand collection of Rs 97 crores in the Indian market. The overseas collection has already exceeded over 100 crores. Film critic and analyst Tarun Adarsh took to his social media handle to talk about the success of the movie. He tweeted the box-office collections of the movie in the domestic markets.

READ | Bala Vs Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Who Fared Better At The Ticket Windows?
 

Celebs reacting to the success of Bala 

Bollywood celebrities and the prominent personalities took to their social media handles to praise the success of Bala. They were also seen praising the actors for their 'extraordinary performances'. Here are some celebrity tweets about the box-office hit, Bala:

READ | Bala Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann's Film On The Way To Enter 100-crore Club 

READ | Bala: Box Office Collections Of The Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer On Day 12


 

 

 

Published:
