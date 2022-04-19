'Bawaal' : Varun Dhawan Shares His First Look; Reacts To Viral Videos From Shoot In Kanpur

Varun Dhawan's fans were overjoyed when he announced his upcoming project, Bawaal, in which he will star alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The Student of the Year star is currently filming for the film in Kanpur. After the actor’s photos and videos from the film got leaked on social media on Monday revealing his fierce look from the film, the actor reacted to it through a post and a funny caption on Instagram.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media to unveil his first look from the film Bawaal which he is currently shooting in Kanpur. Reacting to the leaked photographs on social media, the actor himself posted three pictures on his Instagram, and also added a hilarious caption to it. He wrote, “Kya Bawaal karte ho! Hamari Photo leak kardi love u Kanpur #बवाल Chalo hum bhi daal dete hain,” adding blue heart emoji to it. He also tagged his co-actor in the film Janhvi Kapoor and his director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh tiwari.

As soon as the actor posted his picture, fans and celebrities reacted to it. “Yeh ladka hai….bawaal machega re baba!!” wrote Maniesh Paul along with a series of fire emojis. “Love it brother” added actor Jackky Bhagnani.

Varun Dhawan's Bawaal look goes viral on social media

On Monday, several photos and videos of Varun Dhawan went viral on social media. In the viral video and photos, the Badlapur actor could be seen riding a Royal Enfield and taking over the streets of Kanpur.

Varun Dhawan is seen rideing his bike while the camera moves towards him, dressed in a blue shirt and formal trousers. In the viral video from the sets of Bawaal, he is seen wearing statement black sunglasses to complete his stylish outfit. Going by the clip, the upcoming film will feature numerous action-packed sequences of Varun riding his motorcycle.

On March 30, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to make their collaboration official with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Bawaal is aiming to hit the theatres next year on the occasion of Good Friday. While sharing the first poster of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan wrote,

