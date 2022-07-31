Bear Grylls Wants To Take 'incredible' Priyanka Chopra On An Adventure, Hear Her Story

British adventurer, writer, television presenter and businessman, Bear Grylls, widely known for his television series Man vs. Wild, had been involved in a number of wilderness survival stints. His outings with global Indian icons, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnikanth, B-town actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh didn't go unnoticed. The 48-year-old recently expressed his desire to take global sensation Priyanka Chopra into the wild, saying, "she would be incredible".

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bear Grylls said he would love to take the Bajirao Mastani actor on an adventure, adding, "Priyanka Chopra would be incredible. I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story".

When it comes to taking more Indian icons on the journey, Grylls has a long wishlist as he even mentioned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, asserting, "Virat (cricketer Virat Kohli) would be amazing to adventure with -- a true heart of a lion and kind spirit."

Grylls was recently seen with Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh in Netflix’s interactive show, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Opening up about his experience with Singh, he said, "Life is all about finding our own true purpose and living with eyes and heart wide open with courage and gratitude -- those qualities shone brightly from Ranveer. In return, all I seek to give him is an encouragement to keep living as he is".

While recalling his time spent in India with celebrities from the country, Grylls talked about the warmth and welcome he always feels from Indian superstars as they are always kind and embracing to him.

He added, "I feel like an honorary Indian and that is the greatest blessing I can ever ask for. India is always so close to my heart. The fans, the spectacular wilderness, the amazing food and the kindest of people."

"The biggest learning experience while working with them has been that together we can all do so much more -- when we stand shoulder to shoulder in the wild we can overcome any obstacle," he continued.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@beargrylls