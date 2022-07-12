Ranveer Singh Trolled For Kissing Bear Grylls; Fans Say 'scariest Moment' For Adventurer

After Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh went on an adventure into the wild with TV star Bear Grylls. The actor starred in Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, an interactive Netflix show, in which he was seen battling the odds in the wild with the British adventurer. While the Ranveer Singh-starrer episode debuted on Netflix on July 8, it soon became the talk of the town as many shared hilarious memes and clips from the show. Now, a clip of Ranveer Singh planting kisses on Bear Grylls' face is surfacing on the internet as netizens are trolling the actor and also called it the "scariest moment" of Bear Grylls' life.

A short clip of Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls from the latest interactive show Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls is surfacing on social media. A Twitter user shared the clip on the microblogging site in which Ranveer could be seen kissing Bear Grylls' neck and face. He also could be heard calling Grylls "imported Tarzan" and "Mowgli" as he placed his hand on the latter's face. A caption in the viral clip read, "probably the scariest moment of bear grylls' life. (sic)" Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Border line assault." Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, many users reacted to it and trolled Ranveer Singh.

Netizens react to Ranveer Singh's viral video

Many Indian users reacted to the video with hilarious GIFs and captions. A Twitter user wrote, "There's a term called 'personal space.' I can see how much it's infringed," while another commented, "Of all his death defying escapades, Bear Grylls has probably never been as scared as he was here. (sic)"

A Twitter user looked back at Grylls' past scary adventures and wrote, "I’ve seen this man drink his own piss out of a snake carcass… and he looked more comfortable doing that." A user also called Ranveer Singh the "wildest creature" and wrote, "Bear Grylls meeting the wildest creature of his entire career." Here is how netizens got creative while reacting to the video.

There's a term called “personal space.” I can see how much it's infringed 😭 https://t.co/m3MeiPHWgx — Dee 🍂 (@dyaiyer) July 12, 2022

Of all his death defying escapades, Bear Grylls has probably never been as scared as he was here. https://t.co/CYI7rJOdDu — Goddammit man. (@A90170319) July 12, 2022

I’ve seen this man drink his own piss out of a snake carcass… and he looked more comfortable doing that https://t.co/gUFvvQQfyZ — Sruthi - Fantasia (@Sruthi_nnk) July 11, 2022

Bear Grylls meeting the wildest creature of his entire career.🤣🤣 https://t.co/a4XVNl6B3j — The Bull Rider!! (@shobhitthakuria) July 11, 2022

Watch the Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer:

