'Befikre' Co-stars Ranveer Singh, Armaan Ralhan Engage In 'buddy Talk' Post Football Match

Armaan Ralhan, who rose to fame post his role as Vaani Kapoor's fiancee in Ranveer Singh starrer Befikre was recently seen bonding on the football ground with the Gully Boy star. The two actors worked together in Aditya Chopra's movie, which was also Armaan's debut where he shared a warm camaraderie with Ranveer. Armaan, who is an ardent football lover, has been spotted time and again engaging with other celebrities in football matches.

Ranveer Singh spotted bonding with Befikre co-actor

The actors who shared a good professional rapport were also seen getting along well off-screen in the match that took place recently. Armaan, with his love for the sport, is seen playing regularly for the All-Stars football team when Ranveer Singh decided to join in for the game. The two Bollywood actors have a similar taste when it comes to keen adoration for football. The duo was also spotted hugging each other post the match, according to a media statement.

In his previous interviews, Armaan has maintained that he shares a friendly relationship with Ranveer. Their reunion post their stint in the 2016 romantic comedy-drama was lovely to see. Their on-screen and off-screen bond is what audiences are looking forward to seeing more often.

Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Bear Grylls

Padmaavat fame actor Ranveer Singh, who has always thrilled the audiences with his exquisite and challenging roles with each new project will now be seen collaborating with Man Vs Wild fame British adventurer, Bear Grylls. According to reports, the actor has been picked to share the screen with Grylls in what is being anticipated as an action-packed show on Netflix. Following the news, the Simmba actor has already left for the filming of the show in Eastern Europe. The collaboration series is reportedly a high-budget action-packed show.

The actor, who celebrated his 36th birthday earlier this month, will soon star in the upcoming film '83 in which his wife and actor Deepika Padukone will make a cameo. In the movie, being helmed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh will play the role of the former skipper of the Indian Cricket team Kapil Dev. Apart from this, he will also star in Yash Raj Film's upcoming Jayeshbhai Jordaar as well as Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Recently, Ranveer Singh and director S. Shankar have joined forces for the Hindi-language remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, the director announced.

