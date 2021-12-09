Before Katrina-Vicky's Wedding In Jaipur, Celebs Who Chose Dreamy Destinations For D-day

The wedding season is here and after Rajkummar Rao and Partralekhaa's dreamy wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on Thursday, i.e. 9th Dec 2021. The much-awaited wedding of the stars has become the talk of the town and currently, their intimate wedding destination has created a lot of noise and fans can't keep calm. The couple has chosen Fort Bansara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan for their special day.

Wedding is indeed a special occasion and Bollywood celebs have always surprised their fans by choosing beautiful wedding destinations. Let's take a quick look at some of the astonishing locations chosen by our celebs for the big day.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli - Borgo Finocchieto

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli secretly tied the knot in Borgo Finocchieto, Italy on Dec 11, 2017. As soon as the wedding pictures surfaced online it became viral, and fans loved the duo together and instantly showered love and heartfelt comments on Virushka's wedding pictures. The destination Borgo Finocchieto indeed created magic on the wedding day being one of the most luxurious places in Tuscany, Italy, it did grab a lot of attention due to Virushka's wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - Umaid Bhavan Palace

No one can forget the grand wedding of Global star's Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, where the duo united following both catholic as well as Indian customs and traditions. The magnificent beauty of the palace gave the wedding a royal touch.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - Villa Del Balbianello

Deepveer's wedding is still fresh in our memories, as after a long wait the power couple had a destination wedding and finally united in Villa Del Balbianello situated at a lake in Como, Italy. The wedding was graced by the presence of both the families and close friends, following both Konkani and Sindhi customs.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's wedding,Sukh Vilas

After dating for a long time, finally, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao celebrated their special day in a minimalistic yet elegant manner in Oberoi Sukh Vilas Resort in Chandigarh. The duo had an intimate three days wedding affair with close friends and families. As soon as the wedding pictures surfaced online , fans instantly showered love on the power couple.

As of now, all the eyes are on Vicky and Katrina's wedding in fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and fans are excited and eagerly waiting for the duo to become the official power couple of the B-town.

IMAGE:instagram@Umaid bhavan palace