Best Ashutosh Rana Films That Impressed The Critics As Well As The Audience

Ashutosh Rana has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. His performance in most films has been appreciated by viewers. Here are five films of Ashutosh Rana that has been loved by fans and critics alike.

Best roles played by Ashutosh Rana

1. Sangharsh (1999)

Sangharsh is an action thriller film released in the year 1999. The film revolves around a hunt for a serial killer. The film stars actors like Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, and Aman Verma in pivotal roles. Ashutosh Rana plays the role of Lajja Shankar Pandey in the film. The film directed by Tanuja Chandra was well received by the audience.

2. Haasil (2003)

Haasil was a romantic drama film released in the year 2003. The film revolves around a couple who are caught up in college politics and crime. The film stars actors like Jimmy Sheirgill, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles. Ashutosh Rana plays the role of Gauri Shankar Pandey in the film. The film was written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

3. Awarapan (2007)

Awarapan was a romantic drama film released in the year 2007. The film revolves around a gangster who is torn between love and loyalty. The film stars actors like Emraan Hashmi, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashish Vidyarthi in significant roles. The film features Ashutosh Rana in a negative role. The film was directed by Mohit Suri. Awarapan was loved by the audience and the critics.

4. Ab Tak Chappan 2 (2015)

Ab Tak Chhappan 2 was an action thriller which released in the year 2015. The film revolves around the underground activities in the city. The film stars actors like Nana Patekar, Mohan Agashe, and Gul Panag in significant roles. Ashutosh Rana plays an important role in the film as Suryakant Thorat. The film was loved by the fans and critics alike.

Read Ashutosh Rana, Madhur Bhandarkar Back Naseeruddin Shah's Comment On Bulandshahr Violence

Read Bhoot - Part 1: The Haunted Ship | Ashutosh Rana To Make A Comeback

5. Mulk (2018)

Mulk was a courtroom drama that released in the year 2018. The film revolves around a family who is facing backlash from society for following a certain religion. The film stars actors like Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, and Prateik Babbar in important roles. Ashutosh Rana plays the role of a lawyer who is advocating against the family. The film was rated well by the critics and also liked by most viewers.

Read Ashutosh Rana: Nothing Better Than Satire To Present Your Point

Read Panipat: Rajasthan Locals Protest Against The Film, Burn Effigies Of Ashutosh Gowariker

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.