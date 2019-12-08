Panipat: Rajasthan Locals Protest Against The Film, Burn Effigies Of Ashutosh Gowariker

Just after two days of its release, the film, Panipat has landed in controversy and the period drama seems to have not gone down well with the Jats of Rajasthan. The locals have been burning effigy of Ashutosh in protest. The locals are protesting against the alleged wrong portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal. In the movie, the great Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau (essayed by Arjun Kapoor) asks Maharaja Surajmal for help against the invading Afghans, but Maharaja Surajmal wanted something in return. When his demands were not met he refused to accompany Sadashiv in his battle against the Afghans.

There are also several other locals who are protesting on the fact that in the film all the actors are speaking in Rajasthani & Hariyanvi whereas they actually speak the Braj language.

Ashutosh Gowariker returned to the silver screen after a gap of three years with Panipat. The movie revolves around the Third Battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between the Marathas and the Afghan king, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor was seen in the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat while Kriti Sanon featured as Parvati Bai, second wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

#OneWordReview...#Panipat: GRIPPING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

#OneWordReview...#Panipat: GRIPPING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right... Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas... Patchy first half... Brilliant second half... Battle portions terrific... Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels. #PanipatReview

Panipat is directed by renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker, who previously helmed period dramas like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar. It features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles. Based on the third battle of Panipat, the historical drama released on December 6, 2019.

