Anushka Sharma: Best Dialogues Of The Actor From Band Baaja Baaraat

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid actors who was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 under 30 list of 2018. She made her debut with the 2008 romantic drama film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The film is directed by Aditya Chopra and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Anushka has delivered some of the brilliant performances in her career and her portrayal of Shruti Kakkar from Band Baaja Baaraat is one of them. The film was a hit at the box office and Anushka’s performance was appreciated by the critics. Here are some of Anushka Sharma’s best dialogues from the film.

Best dialogues from Band Baaja Baaraat

Business ka first rule-Jiske saath vyapaar karo use kabhi na pyar karo

The dialogue comes at the point when Shruti Kakkar tells her big business idea to Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer Singh). The scene foreshadows a very major event of the story. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh end up falling in love and it messes up their professional lives.

Aaj friend bol raha hai… Kal I Love You bol dega

It unfolds the vulnerability of Shruti Kakkar. A part of her character is always afraid to fall in love with a friend, as it might complicate the things and ruin their friendship.

Love shav ke complication mein to mujhko waise hi ni padna

Shruti Kakkar always tries to convince herself that she doesn't want to fall in love. But things don't work out as per her wishes. She does end up fall in love.

Main India ki ‘The best wedding planner’ banugi

It shows the ambitions and dreams in the eyes of a young college student in Delhi. The use of a determiner in the dialogue reveals her passion for her plans as she always carries a presentation of her wedding company with her. She ends up fulfilling her dream of becoming one.

The dialogues of the movie were penned down by Habib Faisal. It was the directorial debut of Maneesh Sharma and the acting debut of Ranveer Singh. It is still one of the most loved films by their fans and the performances of the actors received good word of mouth.

