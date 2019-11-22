Best Horror Shows On Netflix Today That You Can Watch This Weekend

Netflix is an OTT platform that has, over the years, gained popularity around the world. You can binge various genres of TV series, movies, and documentaries on it. There are several Indian horror shows on Netflix too. Here are four Netflix Indian horror shows that you can binge-watch. Take a look.

Typewriter

This is a popular horror TV show on Netflix. The story revolves around three kids who go on a thrilling adventure and are compelled to find a ghost. Years after the death of an author in Bardez Villa, these three kids go on to find a ghost but are disrupted when a family moves in. The show received high praise from critics.

Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit

Anjaan is a popular horror show which is streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around two cops who need to solve paranormal mysteries. Starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Heena Parma in the lead roles, the show premiered on Discovery JEET on February 12, 2018.

Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein

Fear Files is a popular Indian TV show which is currently streaming on Netflix. It tells the tale of possessed lovers, witches, haunted houses, and many more. This anthology series is popular among the audience and many people talked about this show on social media when it streamed in 2015.

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai is a popular anthology series. In this show, actor and model Bipasha Basu meets people who have had disconcerting paranormal experiences. The show was critically acclaimed.

