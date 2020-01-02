Best Movies Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan According To BO Reports And Critics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actor who has often been called the most beautiful woman in the world. She started her career after winning Miss India and Miss World pageants in 1994. She was critically acclaimed for her roles in movies like Hum Dil de chuke Sanam and Taal. For both the films, she earned the Filmfare Best Actress awards. She also won the Most Glamorous Star of the Year when she worked in the film Dhoom 2. Here are few best ensemble movies in which Aishwarya Rai has been nominated and as well as won many awards.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Childhood Pic Is The Present Aaradhya, Netizens Find Similarities

Dhoom 2

This was the first Bollywood movie which was filmed in Brazil. Also, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai were paired for the first time in this movie. The movie earned a cumulative worldwide gross of $32,396,427. The plot of the movie revolves around a thief named Mr A who teams up with a girl to steal an expensive diamond. In the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bacchan stands out to be the best even with the presence of other huge star casts like Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: All You Need To Know About Her Net Worth

Devdas

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai has herself said that this was her favourite film in which she has acted. According to the IMDB, during the Dola re Dola dance, her ear started to bleed but she didn't tell that to anyone. The movie earned a cumulative worldwide gross of $5,427,830. The story of the movie is about the rich man’s family that prohibits him from marrying the women he is in love with. He then decides to take up alcohol and a life of a vice to numb the pain. The movie has the gigantic star cast like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff but Aishwarya stood out in her stellar performance.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai: Outfit Inspiration For Casual Outings, Courtesy The Jazbaa Actor

Raavan

Raavan was another milestone in Aishwarya's career. She was cast opposite Abhishek Bachchan and Vikram in this film. Aishwarya’s clothes in this film were designed by the famous Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherji. If you love cinematography and the scenic beauty, then this movie is exactly for you. Though the movie did not earn enough on the box office, but it has received appreciation from critics. The worldwide gross earning of the film was $1,356,461.

Also Read: Four Times Aaradhya Bachchan And Her Mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Were Twinning

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.