Best Of Katrina Kaif's Love Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Katrina Kaif is a popular Indian film actor who primarily works in Bollywood. Also, when it comes to fashion and style, Katrina Kaif always serves her best looks, let it be in the movies or an event. The actor is also known for her swift dance moves in music videos from the movies. Katrina Kaif also channels her inner beauty and her distinctive style, which her fans love. The actor has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. Throughout her career, she has been in several films and some music videos from other films. Let’s check out the best romantic songs from the films which star Katrina Kaif.

Teri Ore from Singh Is Kinng

Kaif, in this song, is seen alongside Akshay Kumar who she has done the most movies within her career. In the film they are in a comedic avatar and in the song, their romance mode is on. With Shreya Ghoshal and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on the vocals, Kaif is seen in her desi look and the saree makes her look elegant as well.

Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger

Salman and Katrina are quite a pair when it comes to Bollywood movies. They have worked together on various occasions. In this song, Kaif can be seen dancing alongside Salman in her stylish attire.

Tera Hone laga hoon from Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani

This is the film where Ranbir and Katrina first came into contact and worked together. This song, in particular, was a big hit among the audience. It had Atif Aslam in the vocals. The movie also brought Ranbir and Katrina close.

Dil Diyaan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai

This song is one of the best love songs and among the most popular in recent years. Kaif once again shared the screen with Salman Khan in this sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. Ek Tha Tiger also had one of the most popular romantic songs of all time, which is mentioned above. Atif’s voice in the song is unforgettable.

Meherbaan from Bang Bang

This is a holiday-type track with a joyous and lively tune. Hritik and Kat are quite a couple in the film. The Greek backdrop is exceptional and quite alluring, which makes you want to listen to it more.

