Katrina Kaif’s Dazzling Shimmery Looks To Take Inspiration From Right Away

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors we have in Bollywood today. She made her debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom, and there has been no looking back for her ever since then. Today, she has established herself among one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif has been a part of various successful films including New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, etc.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor: Who Graced The Red Carpet In Style

In addition to on the silver screen, Katrina has also established herself as one of the leading fashion icons in Bollywood. Whenever the actor steps out, her style grabs the attention of fashionistas everywhere. Fans are always gushing about the Bharat actor’s ultra-glamorous avatars.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s best shimmery outfits

1. Katrina Kaif recently wore this sequinned cropped dress when she walked the red carpet of an event. The embellished Ashish & Diosa dress featured a noodle strap and a plunging V neckline. The actor completed the look with nude lips and side-parted hair.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday And Celebrities Who Looked Super Stylish This Weekend

2. Katrina Kaif recently wore this embellished Tarun Tahiliani saree for an event. The nude coloured saree was completed with dotted sequinned design. Katrina completed the look with soft, curled hair and sported soft makeup.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif: Times When The 'Bharat' Actor Aced The All-black Look

3. Katrina Kaif recently wore this shimmery lehenga skirt and blouse for her performance at the IIFA Awards 2019. She sported a sleek high ponytail look complete with jhumkas.

4. Katrina Kaif wore this silver shimmery Ziad Nakad gown for the IIFA Awards 2018 that was held in New York. The gown had a plunging V neckline, and the actor kept the look simple yet elegant.

ALSO READ | 'Akshay Kumar Okay, Katrina Kaif Not': How Sanjay Nirupam Described The Citizenship Bill

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.