Rekha At Filmfare: Moments Of The 'Khubsoorat' Actor That Are Unforgettable

Rekha is one of the few Hindi cinema veterans who has been associated with Filmfare since the start of her career when she received her first Filmfare award for the Best Actress for Khubsoorat. Since then, the actor has taken the black lady home several times for her stellar onscreen performances and has also been seen as an award presenter. Here are a few ‘Rekha’ moments from Filmfare, which stole the show away.

Also Read | Stop Tobacco Brands' Promotion In Filmfare Awards Ceremony: Delhi Govt Official To Centre

Rekha presents Vidya Balan her first Filmfare award

Seems like Rekha has been roped in an official award presenter at Filmfare, as the actor has given away many awards to the stars from the current lot. Actor Vidya Balan received her award for the Best Female Actor for her performance in Paa, from Rekha. Rekha, who has presented actors like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut their first Filmfare Awards, has been a constant on the Filmfare stage.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan: The Actor's Emotional Speech From Filmfare 2000

When Rekha received a Filmfare lifetime achievement award

It was the year 2003 when Rekha received her Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, which marked her contributions to Hindi Cinema. Rekha kick-started her acting journey with Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 in 1969. Since then, the actor has more than 180 films under her credit. Rekha’s first Filmfare award came in 1981 for the Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directorial Khubsoorat, where she was seen in a comic role. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in Umrao Jaan (1981) fetched her the National Film Award for Best Actress in 1982.

Also Read | Filmfare Award Winners: List Of Top 10 Male Debutantes Awarded From The Last Decade

Rekha performs at 43rd Filmfare awards

At the 43rd Filmfare Awards, Rekha performed to a medley of her chartbusters. However, Rekha’s act on Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan got the audience grooving, as her charismatic personality and grace impressed everyone present. At the award show, Rekha was seen in the traditional attire Anarkali, leaving her fans love-struck.

Also Read | Filmfare Award Winners: List Of Top 10 Male Debutantes Awarded From The Last Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.