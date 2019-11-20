Guzaarish Clocks In 9 Years: Celebrate The Anniversary With Its Top Songs

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish released on November 19, 2009, and is considered as one of the best movies of the director. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead, has completed its ninth year. To mark which, let us walk down the memory lane reminiscing some of Guzaarish's iconic songs. Here are top three melodious tracks from the 2009 film every music lover should add to their playlist.

Top songs from the Hrithik-Aishwarya starrer

Chaand Ki Katori

The melodious track was composed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by Harshdeep Kaur. The soulful track picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai manages to capture the crackling chemistry between the lead characters. The thought-provoking lyrics of the song are written by Vibhu Puri.



Guzaarish title track

The title track of Guzaarish is a heartwrenching melody composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by KK. The popular Bollywood singer has successfully managed to mould his voice in this opera creating a lasting impression on the listener. The lyrics written by Turaz is undoubtedly the best composition from Bhansali's discography.



Udi Teri Aankhon

This upbeat track picturised on Aishwarya Rai is the most popular song of the album. The dance number is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is penned by Turaz and also has a small portion of English Lyrics.

Other than its melodious music album, Guzaarish was appreciated for its emotional and heartwrenching story. Guzaarish revolves around the life of Ethan Mascarenhas and his nurse Sofia D' Souza. Ethan, who is paralyzed, appeals to the government for mercy killing. But, the State Court rejects his plea. On the eve of its ninth anniversary, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a post celebrating the love and warmth he received for the film.

