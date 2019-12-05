Best Vijay Raaz Films That Left A Mark With Their Plot And Performance

Vijay Raaz has been a part of a number of Bollywood films. He can be seen in comical roles as well as negative roles. Here are five roles played by the actor which were loved by the audience and fans alike.

Best works of actor Vijay Raaz

1. Raghu Romeo (2003)

Raghu Romeo is a comedy film released in the year 2003. The film revolves around a man who works at a strip club. The film stars Vijay Raaz in the lead role. The film was written and directed by Rajat Kapoor. It stars actors like Sadiya Siddique and Saurabh Shukla.

2. Monsoon Wedding (2001)

Monsoon Wedding is a drama film that hit theatres in the year 2001. The film revolves around an Indian Wedding and the events around it. The film has been written by Sabrina Dhawan and directed by Mira Nair. The film stars actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, and Shefali Shah in important roles. Vijay Raaz plays a pivotal role in the film. Monsoon Wedding was a film that was well-rated by the critics.

3. Pataakha (2018)

Pataakha is an action-drama film that released in the year 2018. The film revolves around two sisters and their love-hate relationship. The film was written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film stars actors like Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, and Sunil Grover in significant roles. The film stars Vijay Raaz as the father of two sisters. The film was rated well by most critics.

4. Soorma (2018)

Soorma is a biography that released in the year 2018. The film revolves around the life of a hockey player who is playing at the national level. The film was directed by Shaad Ali. It stars actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Vijay Raaz plays the role of a motivating coach in the film. The film was critically acclaimed and was also loved by the viewers.

5. Gully Boy (2019)

Gully Boy is a drama film released in the year 2019. The film revolves around an aspiring artist. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Vijay Raaz plays the role of a not-so-supportive father. The film was rated well by the critics and was also loved by the fans.

