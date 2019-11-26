Lootcase Release Date Rescheduled, To Finally Hit Big Screens In April 2020

Lootcase is an upcoming Hindi comedy film that has been making rounds in the news for its release schedule. Initially, the release date was scheduled for October 11, 2019. However, amidst the other competition and previous box-office failures, the makers of the film decided for an OTT exclusive release of Lootcase. The reports of a new box-office launch of the comedy movie have surfaced social media. Here is every known detail on Lootcase.

Lootcase release date scheduled for April 10, 2020:

Recently, the well-known film critic, journalist, and box-office trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, took to Twitter and officially confirmed the new release schedule for the film. Lootcase release date initially was set for October 2019. However, amidst all the competition and box-office failures, it was set for a countrywide OTT exclusive release.

New release date... #Lootcase to release on 10 April 2020... Stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz... Directed by Rajesh Krishnan... Produced by Fox Star Studios. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2019

According to the tweet made by Taran Adarsh on the microblogging platform, the makers have officially confirmed the new Lootcase release date. The film will now hit the box-office on April 10, 2020. The makers of the film and Taran Adarsh confirmed formally about the same on Twitter.

Lootcase cast

The Lootcase cast consists of actors like Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Nilesh Diwekar in the pivotal roles. Kunal Kemmu is set to play the protagonist among the actors in the Lootcase cast. Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao will be seen in the anti-hero avatar in the film.

More about Lootcase

Lootcase is a crime-comedy movie that was earlier scheduled for a release on October 11, 2019. Rajesh Krishnan helms the film and produced Fox Star Studios has created it. Lootcase news was trending due to the release schedule changes that were being implemented by the makers.

