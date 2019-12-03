Villains Of Bollywood: From Amrish Puri As Mogambo To Amjad Khan as Gabbar

The lead character of any film becomes a hero after fighting with multiple goons at the same time. The Indian audience experiences the strength of the character when the protagonist of the story creates obstacles for the hero. Most of the time these mean, scary, and badass characters turn an ordinary character into the hero. The villain is the hearth of the films in true senses. The villains played by Amrish Puri and Amjad Khan, among others, got many kids teary-eyed. Take a look at some of the best villains of Bollywood:

Amrish Puri

It is difficult to not add his name when it comes to a list of villains. Amrish Puri has played the antagonist in the numerous films. His presentation of the character always managed to grabbed the eyes of the audience. Be it Mogambo in Mr India or Mr Chadda in Damini, he gave a tough competition to the hero.

Prem Chopra

The 78-year-old actor has terrorised the audience with his villainous character in many hits of the '70s, '80s and '90s. His introduction dialogues Prem Naam Hai Mera... Prem Chopra, in the film Bobby went on to become hugely popular after the release. He bagged many roles as villains in the '60s releases like Teesri Manzil and Upkaar.

Amjad Khan

His decoit character Gabbar Singh in the film Sholay gained a positive response from the audience. It is still considered as one of the iconic villains in the history of Bollywood. Many of Amjad's dialogues gained popularity and made him a household name. His dreadful, fearsome and a cruel character of a robber, won the hearts of the audience and the critics. He perfectly balanced the intimidating personality, accent and mannerism of his character.

Ranjeet

Actor Ranjeet, reportedly, he is featured as the villain in more than two hundred films. His portrayal of the villain in Savan Bhadon established him to be one of the perfect villains during his era. His performance in all his films managed to win hearts all over.

