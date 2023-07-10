Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles Falls Prey To Robbery

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles is currently travelling with her daughter on her Renaissance tour. While she was away from home, her residence in Los Angeles fell prey to a burglary. The incident resulted in the loss of about $1 million in cash and jewelry.

Tina Knowles is 69 years old and an entrepreneur by profession.

She is a mother to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

Safe stolen from Tina Knowles’ home

Thieves reportedly broke into Knowles' Hollywood home at 10:30 a.m.on July 5 when she was out of town. According to TMZ, the intruders stole the safe containing her valuables. The break-in was discovered that morning by a close friend of Knowles who went by the house and saw the safe was missing. According to reports, police are looking over surveillance footage and asking Knowles' neighbours whether they have any information about the break-in. The case has no leads as of now.

(The burglary at Tina Knowles home took place at 10:30 a.m. on July 5 | Image: AP)

Similar incident of home invasion at Tina Knowles residence

This isn’t the first time Knowles' residence in LA has had an unexpected guest. Earlier in April, a man was detained for causing a disturbance and damaging her property after he was observed hurling pebbles at her mailbox while standing in front of her home.

The suspect attempted to flee as police, including a helicopter, arrived on the scene. The helicopter tracked him down, and after a brief foot chase, he was apprehended. The defendant was put on a 5150 mental hold after being accused of acting abnormally. Despite the slight damage to her mailbox, Knowles chose not to report the incident to the police or even file a charge.