Britney Spears Files Police Report After Being Hit By NBA Star's Security

Britney Spears was reportedly involved in an unassuming physical exchange with NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security detail. The incident took place at a popular dining spot, Catch restaurant. The police report in question has been filed by Britney Spears' security team.

3 things you need to know

Britney Spears has recently come out of a grueling 13-year long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears.

She got married to partner Sam Asghari in a June wedding last year at their Los Angeles residence. Asghari was in her company at the time of the incident.

Separately, Victor Wembanyama was a first pick for the Spurs during this year's NBA draft.

Britney Spears files police report after being hit in the face

Britney Spears' security team has filed a police report against the security team of NBA star Victor Wembanyama. As per a report by an international publication, Spears had approached Wembanyama to ask him for a photo. The NBA star and his security detail was already being swarmed by fans. As chaos ensued, the security detail ended up unassumingly hitting Britney in the face, knocking her glasses off.

(Victor Wembanyama, the NBA player whose security detail hit Britney Spears on the face | Image: wemby/Instagram)



Post the incident, the security teams of both Spears and Wembanyama, had a discussion. The NBA star's head of security also made his way over to Britney to apologise for the mishap. Post the incident, Spears' team however, still went ahead with a police report.

Who is the man who knocked Britney Spears in the face?

The police report filed by Britney Spears' security team was directed at Damian Smith. He is the director of team security for the Spurs, the basketball team for whom Wembanyama plays. Smith was the one who had ended up hitting the singer in the face while contending with the crowd around the player.