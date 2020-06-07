'Bezos Of The Jeff Be Praised': Amitabh Bachchan On The Digital Release Of 'Gulabo Sitabo'

As the digital release date of 'Gulabo Sitabo' comes closer, Amitabh Bachchan is 'lost in the learning' as the marketing of the film shifts 'digitally' too. Big B took to his blog to share how the promotions are being done through a virtual medium that in his opinion has 'become the password for any communication'.

Mentioning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Bachchan wrote, "It's on Amazon Prime Video and one has to become a Member at Rs 129/- a month and the film can be seen as many times as you like .. stop it fast forward it freeze it to observe mistakes , all in its possibility. World Wide release in 200 hundred countries they say simultaneously .. and bezos of the jeff be praised!"

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates a whimsical tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is one of the first Bollywood movies to release on an OTT platform due to the pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on April 17, 2020, but got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. Recently, the makers of the film confirmed that the film would release worldwide on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

