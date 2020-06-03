'Feel Like Gettin' Up And Dancin'': Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'Madari Ka Bandar' Song

Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar's film that is all set to release digitally on June 12, is all set to impress with the incredible talent — Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, along with the beautiful soundtrack to support an important story based in Lucknow. Big B on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to share the song 'Madari Ka Bandar', composed by Anuj Garg.

A folk song, written by Dinesh Pant is sung by Tochi Raina and Anuj himself. Ankur Mukherjee has given some amazing tunes with acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, and various pluck instruments for the folk feel. Bachchan captioned the tweet by saying, "Feel like getting up and dancing" listening to 'Madari Ka Bandar'.

T 3551 - Movin' and groovin' .. 🕺🕺 .. just feel like gettin' up and dancin' ..🤣



"Samjhe hai apne aapko sikandar, koi inhe batao aakhir hai yeh #MadariKaBandar!

Out now: https://t.co/YyWoqyhYhJ



Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin pic.twitter.com/vRVCZcTiIK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates a whimsical tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is one of the first Bollywood movies to release on an OTT platform due to the pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on April 17, 2020, but got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. Recently, the makers of the film confirmed that the film would release worldwide on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

