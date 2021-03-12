Bhagyashree Fumes At A Grocery App, Says 'no Customer Service After Regular Complaints'

Actress Bhagyashree recently vented her anger on a grocery app after they failed to provide her with adequate quality services. The actress took to Twitter and penned a note while complaining about the delivery of damaged items and poor customer service. Bhagyashree even warned her followers while asking them to avoid using this app as it pays no attention to "regular complaints" by the customers.

Bhagyashree fumes at a grocery app for poor services

Calling out at the app and their services, the actress wrote, “The @SuprDaily app...DO NOT USE THIS. No customer service after regular complaints. They show pending subscription even after it is paid.. so that u end up refilling it. Damaged items delivered I am putting this on Twitter after warning them over the last 6 months.”

Aplogising for the inconvenience caused to the actress, the Twitter handle of Super Daily Customer care was prompt at responding to the post. They replied to the actress and promised to deliver their best services to the actress with immediate effect. “We're sorry we made you feel this way. This is certainly not the service we strive to provide. We'd like to understand the situation better so that we can make amends for the inconvenience. Please DM us your contact details and we will have this looked into as soon as possible,” the customer care tweeted.

Apart from the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress, one of the Twitter users also commented below the post and shared her story of the quality and service that was delivered to her and wrote that it was not up to mark. Complaining about the same, the user wrote, “They are not fulfilling the promise I took subscription in month of Jan and I started my service In the month of March. They even not provided their super bag. Supr is getting useless.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhagyashree shot to fame with her feature film debut with the 1989 hit movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. She won the Filmfare award under the Best Female Debut category. She then went on to star in Paayal, Seetharama Kalyana, Red Alert: The War Within, and Omkaram. She will next be seen in Thalaivi opposite Kangana Ranaut who will play the role of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

