Bhai Dooj 2021: Kartik Aaryan Drops Pic With Sister; Says 'this Time, Say No To Gifts'

Luka Chuppi star Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with an adorable picture featuring his sister and him on the special occasion of Bhai Dooj 2021. In the snap, the brother-sister duo can be seen happily posing together for a selfie picture. Sharing the special post, the actor also informed his fans how he is celebrating the special bond by saying 'no to gifts.'

Kartik Aaryan drops a special picture on Bhai Dooj 2021

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kartik Aaryan dropped a picture where he can be seen donning a grey coloured shirt. He can be seen flashing his smile as he posed for a selfie with his sister after Bhai Dooj puja. As for the caption, he wrote, "Iss Bhai Dooj…. Say No to gifts[sic]."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kartik recently wrapped up the first schedule of Shehzada. Kartik took to his photo-sharing site, he dropped a snap with director Rohit Dhawan where he can be seen celebrating after the wrap. He captioned the picture, "And thats a happy director #BecauseOfMe. Schedule wrap #Shehzada[sic]." Shehzada also features his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

Kartik is also gearing up for the Netflix film Dhamaka. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amrta Subhash in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ram Madhvajni and co-produced the film. The film's plot revolves around Arjun Pathak, an ex-TV anchor. As he receives a call from a terrorist, he gets a chance to make a come back as an anchor. However, his seat comes with several challenges and also at the cost of the lives of his loved ones.

He also has Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiaa 2 in his pipeline. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. The sequel is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and will feature Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, along with Tabu, Govind Namdev and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film was originally scheduled to release in November this year. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

(Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram)