'Bhediya': Varun Dhawan's Mysterious Look From Supernatural Film Out; Check Release Date

Varun Dhawan’s intriguing look from the upcoming supernatural film Bhediya has been finally unveiled by the makers. Shrouded in mystic red, Varun's look makes for quite a spectacular image and is sure to leave fans craving to look out for more about the film. Apart from Varun, the Amar Kaushik directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. The makers have also announced the release date and it is slated to hit theatrically on November 25, 2022.

The film is touted to boast of high VFX because of the storyline. Varun took to Instagram on Thursday and shared his first fierce look from the film where his face emerges in the middle of a dark dense forest. Going by the poster, it seems that he will be seen playing the role of a Bhediya or a wolf as his eyes are golden with sharp canines protruding out from his mouth as he snarls. While sharing the first looks, the actor wrote, “#BHEDIYA #bhediyafirstlook. In cinemas 25th November 2022.” His friends from the industry were quick to praise the actor while expressing their excitement for the film.

Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Tushar Shetty, and more sent out their love and wishes to the entire team. Amar Kaushik in a statement said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible”.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the forthcoming film are creating a breathtaking world through the magic of visual effects. With the effects studio behind WandaVision, Mortal Kombat, Hellboy, and Ad Astra all set to bring Bhediya to life, looks like a solid big screen bonanza awaits audiences next year.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was recently honoured with the UAE Golden visa. The actor had taken to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of himself receiving the golden visa. He mentioned that having shot multiple films at the location, he can say with first-hand experience that UAE is a ‘great destination to film’. He also expressed gratitude to the government for the honour.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarunDVN/PTI